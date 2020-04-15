COVID-19 Impact: GMAT Exam to Be Conducted Online From 20 April

"GMAT Online will maintain the standard of offering a valid and rigorous assessment, with critical security practices and protocols tailored for an online proctored environment," he added.

According to Chabra, the interim GMAT online exam will help candidates feel safe while meeting upcoming application deadlines and confidently continue with their goals, while also helping business schools globally as they look for relevant ways to evaluate candidates for their admissions process.

The GMAT assesses analytical writing and problem-solving abilities, while also addressing data sufficiency, logic, and critical reasoning skills that it believes to be vital to real-world business and management success. It can be taken up to five times a year but no more than 8 times in total and attempts must be at least 16 days apart.

More than 7,000 programmes at approximately 2,300 graduate business schools around the world accept the GMAT as part of the selection criteria.

The test is conducted at over 650 test centres in 114 countries. Over 2 lakh candidates took the test in 2019.