COVID-19: University of Delhi Exams Postponed Till Further Notice

In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the city, University of Delhi postponed its examinations till further notice.

A circular issued by the Dean of Examinations on Thursday, 9 April, reads: "It is notified for information of all concerned that all the University Examinations (Theory and Practical) of the students of Regular Colleges, School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board and Ex-Students are hereby postponed till further notice/orders and the various Date Sheets issued in this regard stands withdrawn. The fresh Date-Sheet for all the University Examinations shall be notified later."

The circular also requests people to keep referring to the university's website for latest updates. "It may be noted that the Examinations may be rescheduled at short notice," the notice warns.