Assam HS Result 2024 Date and Time: When Will be AHSEC Class 12 Result Declared?

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is anticipated to declare the Assam HS 12th Result 2024 anytime soon. Once released, candidates can download and check their scores from the official websites at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Although the exact date and time of Assam Board class 12 result 2024 has not been confirmed by the officials yet, it is likely that the result will be announced on 10 May 2024.

This year, Assam Board 12th class exam was conducted from 12 February to 13 March 2024. Approximately 3 lakh students participated in the exam, which was held across different examination centers of the state. The Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 was announced by AHSEC on 20 April 2024, and the pass percentage was 75.7 percent.