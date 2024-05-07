Assam HS Result 2024 Date and Time: When Will be AHSEC Class 12 Result Declared?

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is anticipated to declare the Assam HS 12th Result 2024 anytime soon. Once released, candidates can download and check their scores from the official websites at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Although the exact date and time of Assam Board class 12 result 2024 has not been confirmed by the officials yet, it is likely that the result will be announced on 10 May 2024.
This year, Assam Board 12th class exam was conducted from 12 February to 13 March 2024. Approximately 3 lakh students participated in the exam, which was held across different examination centers of the state. The Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 was announced by AHSEC on 20 April 2024, and the pass percentage was 75.7 percent.
Assam HS 10th Result 2024 Date and Time
The board officials have not confirmed the Assam class 10 result date and time yet. However, it is expected that the results will be out on 10 May 2024.
Last year, the Assam Class 12 result was announced on 6 June 2023. The overall pass percentage for AHSEC 12th exams was 84.96 percent for Science, 79.57 percent for Commerce, and 70.12 percent for Arts stream.
Websites To Check Assam Board HS 12th Result 2024
Once declared, candidates can download and check Assam class 12 result 2024 on the following websites.
ahsec.assam.gov.in
resultsassam.nic.in
How To Check Assam HS 12th Result 2024?
Once released, candidates can follow below steps to check the Assam board 12th result 2024.
Visit the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Assam HS Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
