ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

CISCE Board Result 2024: ICSE Class 10 Result Out: Direct Link To Check Scores

CISCE Results 2024: ICSE class 10th result has been declared. Download and check your scores here.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

ICSE 10th Class Result 2024: CISCE class 10th result has been declared today on Monday, 6 May 2024 on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Candidates can now check their ICSE class 10 results 2024 by using their personal logon details like unique ID and index number followed by captcha code verification. The overall pass percentage of ICSE 10th class result is 99.47 percent. Girls students have outperformed the boys with a pass percentage of 99.65.

This year, ICSE exams were conducted from 21 February to 28 March 2024. According to the CISCE officials, the ICSE exam was held for 60 written subjects, of which 20 were Indian languages, 13  foreign languages, and 1 classical language.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

CISCE Results 2024: ICSE Class 10 Result Date

The ICSE 10th class result was declared today on Monday, 6 May 2024.

This year, approximately, 2,43,617 student participated in the ICSE final exam, out of which 1,30,506 were boys (53.57 percent) while as 1,13,111 (46.43 percent) were girls. The topper names of CISCE class 10th result 2024 will be out shortly.
0

Websites To Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2024

Candidates can check the ICSE Class 10 result on official websites.

  • cisce.org

  • results.cisce.org

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICSE Class 10 Result 2024: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of ICSE 10th class result is 99.47 percent

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICSE Class 10 Result 2024: Direct Link

Candidates can check their ICSE 10th class result scores at the direct link mentioned below.

Direct Link for ICSE Class 10 Result 2024

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How To Check ICSE Class 10th Result 2024?

  • Visit the official websites, cisce.org or results.cisce.org. 

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for ICSE 10th Result 2024.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details like course, UID, index number.

  • Complete the captcha verification.

  • Your 10th class result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  ICSE   CISCE   ICSE 10th Result 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News