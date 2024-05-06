CISCE Board Result 2024: ICSE Class 10 Result Out: Direct Link To Check Scores

ICSE 10th Class Result 2024: CISCE class 10th result has been declared today on Monday, 6 May 2024 on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Candidates can now check their ICSE class 10 results 2024 by using their personal logon details like unique ID and index number followed by captcha code verification. The overall pass percentage of ICSE 10th class result is 99.47 percent. Girls students have outperformed the boys with a pass percentage of 99.65.

This year, ICSE exams were conducted from 21 February to 28 March 2024. According to the CISCE officials, the ICSE exam was held for 60 written subjects, of which 20 were Indian languages, 13 foreign languages, and 1 classical language.