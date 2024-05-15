RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: When & Where To Check Rajasthan Board Scorecard

RBSE board result 2024: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon announce the RBSE Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12. Candidates who appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the state will be able to check the Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Prior to the declaration of the RBSE 10th and 12th results, date and time of the Rajasthan Board results will also be announced. According to the reports, the checking process of the answer sheets is complete and the results can be released this week.

Students will have to score at least 33 per cent to pass the RBSE 10th and 12th exams.