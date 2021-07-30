Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Declared, 99.56% Students Pass
A total of 99.62 percent girls passed the examinations, while the pass percentage for boys stands at 99.51 percent.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Friday, 30 July, announced the results of Class 10 students, with the pass percentage standing at 99.56 percent, reports The Indian Express.
A total of 99.62 percent girls passed the examinations, while the pass percentage for boys stands at 99.51 percent.
According to the news reports, this is the highest result seen in the Rajasthan board in recent years, showing an approximately 19 percent jump from 2020 when 80.64% of the students had passed the exam, reported News18.
Students can access their results at the official website of the board: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
According to the report, the board has announced that if any student is unhappy with their result, they will be given a chance to appear for exams at a later stage. However, the date of these exams has not been announced yet.
The results were announced by the Rajasthan Board Chairperson DP Jaroli, News18 reported.
No Exams, Results Based on Marks of Previous Exams
The Rajasthan board did not conduct the exams for Class 10 students, originally scheduled to begin on 18 April, owing to the pandemic.
The results of Class 10 were based on the results of exams conducted in Classes 8,9, and 10.
The students results were calculated based on an alternative evaluation criteria.
The state board said it would follow a 45:25:10 formula, with 45 percent of the weightage given to the marks obtained in Class 8 board exams, 25 percent weightage to the marks obtained in Class 9 and 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.
As the results of the Class 10 examination were evaluated based on an accumulation of the scores the students scored in the last three years, the topper list will not be released this year as the exams have not been conducted due to COVID19 pandemic. The Board will not release any merit list as well, reports said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and News18.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.