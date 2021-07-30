Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Declared, 99.56% Students Pass

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Friday, 30 July, announced the results of Class 10 students, with the pass percentage standing at 99.56 percent, reports The Indian Express.

A total of 99.62 percent girls passed the examinations, while the pass percentage for boys stands at 99.51 percent.

According to the news reports, this is the highest result seen in the Rajasthan board in recent years, showing an approximately 19 percent jump from 2020 when 80.64% of the students had passed the exam, reported News18.

Students can access their results at the official website of the board: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

According to the report, the board has announced that if any student is unhappy with their result, they will be given a chance to appear for exams at a later stage. However, the date of these exams has not been announced yet.