Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result to be out Soon at rajresults.nic.in

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare Class 10 results 2020 before 31 July 2020. The Rajasthan Board results are every year announced in the first week of June. However, due to the lockdown this year the results has been delayed.

More than 8 lakh students appeared for the examinations. The examinations were held between 12 March to 24 March 2020.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, remaining papers of Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware and Mathematics were postponed and the examinations took place on 29 and 30 June 2020. The education board had set a deadline for each evaluator to complete the evaluation of papers within 10 days.

In 2019, the pass percentage of Class 10 results was 79.85 %. RBSE had already announced the RBSE Class 12 results for all the streams. The overall pass percentage of Science, Commerce and Arts stood at 91.96 percent, 94.49 percent and 90.7 percent respectively.