Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result to be Announced on 24 July

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday, 21 July, announced Class 12 result 2021 date. The board will declare class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream result on Saturday, 24 July. It will be announced at 4 PM in a press conference.

"At 4 PM on 24 July 2021, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, will announce Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts result. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr D P Jaroli will also be present during the announcement," reads the official tweet by Department of Education, Rajasthan.