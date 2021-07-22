Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result to be Announced on 24 July
RBSE 12th 2021 result will be announced at 4 PM by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday, 21 July, announced Class 12 result 2021 date. The board will declare class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream result on Saturday, 24 July. It will be announced at 4 PM in a press conference.
"At 4 PM on 24 July 2021, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, will announce Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts result. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr D P Jaroli will also be present during the announcement," reads the official tweet by Department of Education, Rajasthan.
Students who were enrolled to appear for Rajasthan board class 12 exam can check their result on RBSE's official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
How to Check RBSE 12th Result
Visit RBSE's official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
Click on Class 12 result link
Login using your registered credentials
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
This year, Rajasthan government cancelled Class 12 board exam in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result assessed will be on the basis of Class 10 board result, Class 11 final exam marks, and class 12 internal assessments and practical exams.
45 percent weightage will be given to class 10 marks, 20 percent to class 11 marks and the rest will be evaluated on the basis of class 12 internal assessments and practical marks, reported Hindustan Times.
