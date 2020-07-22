No Pay For 80% Private School Teachers Since March, Says Survey

More than 50 percent schools have uncollected dues ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 4.8 crore from the previous financial year, accounting for 13 to 80 percent of annual revenue, a preliminary exploratory survey conducted by the Central Square Foundation has found.

The report, which surveyed over 90 stakeholders including schools, teachers, parents and other service providers, revealed that nearly 50 percent of teachers surveyed did not receive their salary for March 2020, towards the end of which schools were shut.