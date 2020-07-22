60% Students in Rural Private Schools Can’t Do Divisions: Report

Parents expecting better learning outcomes for their children enrolled in India’s many rural private schools could be left disappointed as over 60 percent students in these schools cannot do three-digit divisions and more than 30 percent cannot read a ‘Grade 2’ level paragraph, a report released by the Central Square Foundation has revealed.

Banking on data from the National Achievement Survey (NAS), the report, titled ‘State of the Sector’, goes on say that the lack of foundational knowledge for private school students in rural areas ultimately affects their performance in class 10 board exams.