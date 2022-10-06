ADVERTISEMENT

‘Don’t Talk to Me’: Check Out PhD Student’s Notice To Avoid Procrastination

This is a trick we could all use!

At some point in time, when we have hundreds of tasks piled up and absolutely no motivation to complete them. So instead, we choose to procrastinate and waste time doing things that are of no importance at all. 

Procrastination is a common problem, but this PhD student has found a way to work around it. In a post that is going viral on Twitter, a PhD student had put up a notice at their desk in order to avoid getting distracted by other people. “Please do not talk to me,” read the notice, followed by, “I’m doing PhD work and if you speak to me I will not stop because I am a terrible procrastinator! E-mail if needed. Thank you”

And honestly, if this isn’t relatable to all of us, then what is? 

