NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released At mcc.nic.in; Steps To Check

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has declared the MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result yesterday, 18 August 2023. Candidates who registered themselves for the second round of counselling can check the results on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The candidates who have been allotted a seat can upload their official documents on the MCC portal. The last date to upload the documents is 19 August 2023. The candidates will have to report or join the allotted institutes from 20 to 28 August 2023. The Institute and MCC will verify the candidates' data from 29 to 30 August 2023.

Have a look at the steps to check the MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result.