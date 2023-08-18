ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Today, 18 August 2023: Download Nirmal NR 342 draw PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 342 draw is set to be announced today, Friday, 18 August 2023, on the website - keralalotteries.com for all curious people. You must stay alert to follow the live result which will be declared at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. All participants who bought the tickets for today must check the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly. Verify each number on the result with your ticket on Friday.

Those who will miss the live result announcement do not need to worry. The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 342 today, Friday, 18 August 2023, will be available in a PDF form after 4 pm, so interested participants can save a copy. It is important to note that the PDF will also be available on - keralalotteries.com.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts different lottery sambad draws every day so that lucky participants can win huge cash amounts after the results are out. Participants have to follow certain strict rules if they want to claim the money.

One of the most important rules that everyone has to remember is that winners should submit their lottery sambad tickets within thirty days of the result announcement date otherwise they will not get the prize. You must follow the deadline and complete the process accordingly.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 342 Prize List: 18 August 2023

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 342 prize money list for today, Friday, 18 August 2023, is stated below for the readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sambad, 18 August 2023: How to Download Nirmal NR 342 PDF

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 342 result on Friday, 18 August 2023:

  • Visit the official site of the department - keralalotteries.com today.

  • Find and tap on the link that says "Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 342 result" on the homepage.

  • Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result and prize money carefully.

  • Tap on the download option to save a copy of the result on your mobile/computer.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers properly and see if you are on the list.

