NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Round 2 seat allotment result can be downloaded from mcc.nic.in; once released.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check mcc.nic.in
i

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is gearing up to announce the NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result on Friday, 18 August. Interested students who are patiently waiting to check the NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment list are requested to stay alert. The seat allotment result will be declared on the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in. Candidates should download the allotment list from the website and check the important details mentioned on it carefully.

As per the latest details, the NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be out on 18 August, however, candidates should keep an eye on the website to know the exact details on Friday. It is important to note that the committee will release the seat allotment result notification on the site – mcc.nic.in – so candidates can find it.

All the shortlisted candidates in the NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment list must complete the next steps on time. They can take a look at the counselling schedule on the website to stay updated.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Important Dates

According to the official details announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), shortlisted candidates have to complete the document uploading process on the MCC portal by 19 August 2023.

Therefore, it is important to check the names on the NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 allotment list carefully as soon as the link is activated online. The reporting or joining process to the allotted institutions is set to take place from 20 August to 28 August.

Shortlisted candidates are requested to complete the necessary steps on time if they want to take admission to the institutions this year.

You can download the NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule from the official website of MCC to take a better look at the dates and stay informed with the details. Keep updating the MCC site for the latest announcements from the committee.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download

Here are the easy steps you have to follow to download the NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result online:

  • Go to the official site – mcc.nic.in – to find the seat allotment link.

  • Tap on the option that says NEET UG 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result link on the home page.

  • Provide the asked login details correctly and click on submit.

  • The Round 2 seat allotment result will display on the screen.

  • Download the allotment list from the website.

NEET   NEET UG   NEET UG Counselling 

