The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is gearing up to announce the NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result on Friday, 18 August. Interested students who are patiently waiting to check the NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment list are requested to stay alert. The seat allotment result will be declared on the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in. Candidates should download the allotment list from the website and check the important details mentioned on it carefully.

