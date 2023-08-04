AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today; Steps To Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is all set to announce the phase 1 seat allotment result for the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 today, 4 August 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the OMADC 2023 seat allotment results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials to check their OAMDC 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment results. After the results, candidates have to report to the allotted colleges.

Candidates whose names are on the AP OAMDC 2023 seat allocation list must report to the colleges with the required documentation for the admissions procedure and they will have to follow the seat allocation order at the designated college.