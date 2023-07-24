ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Starts Today: Direct Link & Steps To Apply

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling will begin today on cetcell.net.in. Details Here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Starts Today: Direct Link & Steps To Apply
The The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will commence the counselling process for the NEET UG today on 24 July. Candidates who wish to apply for the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 must visit the official website, cetcell.net.in.

The  complete Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule including all the details like seat allotment, final cut-off scores, reporting dates, admission and document verification is yet to be released by the concerned officials yet.

The last date to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2023 AIQ seats is 25 July. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2023 Exam and are native to the state of Maharashtra are eligible to apply for the 85 percent reserve state quota seats.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023.

How To Apply for the NEET UG Counselling 2023

  • Visit the official website, cetcell.net.in.

  • On the appeared homepage click on the direct link for NEET UG Counselling 2023.

  • Complete the registration process and note down the login credentials.

  • Now go to the login page and enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • A registration form will open on the screen.

  • Enter all the required information on the NEET UG 2023 counselling form.

  • Upload the documents, if any.

  • Pay the registration fee.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of the form for future reference.

Topics:  NEET UG Counselling 

