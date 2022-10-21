NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Allotment Result To Be Out on mcc.nic.in

The result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) final allotment result will be released today, 21 October 2022. You should know that these results are for round 1 of counseling. The provisional NEET UG allotment result was released on 20 October by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The candidates who participated in the NEET UG Counseling 1 can check the results on the official website on mcc.nic.in. The registered candidates will be able to view their final seat allocation results after filling in their requested information like application number and date of birth to access the MCC portal.

As per the NEET UG schedule, the final allotment result is expected to be out today. The reporting procedure will start on 22 October and the candidates will get their designated college name by 28 October 2022.