NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Allotment Result To Be Out on mcc.nic.in
Registered candidates who get colleges and courses will have to participate in NEET UG Round 2 counselling.
The result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) final allotment result will be released today, 21 October 2022. You should know that these results are for round 1 of counseling. The provisional NEET UG allotment result was released on 20 October by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
The candidates who participated in the NEET UG Counseling 1 can check the results on the official website on mcc.nic.in. The registered candidates will be able to view their final seat allocation results after filling in their requested information like application number and date of birth to access the MCC portal.
As per the NEET UG schedule, the final allotment result is expected to be out today. The reporting procedure will start on 22 October and the candidates will get their designated college name by 28 October 2022.
How To Check NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result?
Visit the official website of MCC on mcc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UG Medical Counselling.'
Under the 'Current Events' tab, click on the link that reads 'Final Result For Round 1 MBBS/BDS and B.Sc Nursing UG 2022
The final allotment result will appear on the screen along with the allotted college and course.
The ranks will also be displayed on the side for NEET UG 2022.
There will be two rounds for NEET UG Counseling – a mop-up round is compulsory. After completion of round 1 counseling, MCC will start accepting applications for NEET UG Counseling Round 2 from 2 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: NEET UG 2022 NEET UG 2022 Counseling
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.