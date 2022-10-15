NEET MDS 2022: Check the Revised Cut off Score at natboard.edu.in
The candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS 2022 exam can check the cut-off score at natboard.edu.in
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences or NBEMS has released the cut-off scores for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022. This year the board has lowered the qualifying percentile for all the students of all categories. Candidates who appeared for the exam can have a look at the NEET MDS cut-off score on the official website at natboard.edu.in.
There are different cut-off scores for different categories of students. Find the list below:
General- 174
SC/ST/OBC- 138
Unreserved PwD- 157
The revised minimum qualifying criteria for the general category candidates is 24.286th percentile. The NEET MDS exam 2022 was conducted on 2 May 2022 and the results were announced on 27 May.
The note on the official website reads, “It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022."
Earlier, NBEMS had decided the cut-off marks as follows:
General category- 50th percentile or 263
SC, ST and OBC- 40th percentile or 227
PwD- 45th percentile or 245.
The official notice also read, “Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2022 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022."
Candidates who have a degree in dental surgery (MDS) from a recognized Indian university or institute and are registered with the state dental council can apply for the master's in dental surgery course.
NEET MDS aspirants had asked for a deferment of the exam after the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 to 12 March.
