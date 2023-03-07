NEET UG 2023 Registration Starts: Know Last Date to Apply & the Application Fees

The online application process for NEET UG 2023 has officially begun for interested candidates who want to appear for the entrance exam this year. It is important to note that the NEET UG 2023 registration is taking place online on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The website that you should visit to fill out the application form is neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the latest updates and announcements stated on the website.

