ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round 2 Registration Starts; Know Dates

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: The mop-up round 2 registration will end on 11 January 2023, as per schedule.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round 2 Registration Starts; Know Dates
i

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has officially opened the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling mop-up round registration window for round 2 for all candidates. Candidates can apply online for the NEET UG mop-up round for leftover seats of the BDS course. The official website that one should visit to take part in the registration process is bfuhs.ac.in. The website contains all the important details for interested candidates to stay updated.

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration window for round 2 will remain active for the students till the last date. Candidates can access the registration form on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in whenever they want. According to the latest official details, the registration process is scheduled to end on 11 January 2023. Candidates should know the updates.

Also Read

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Merit List for Mop up Round is Out

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Merit List for Mop up Round is Out
ADVERTISEMENT
Candidates applying for the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling mop-up round must take note of the important dates. They should fill out the application form properly.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Mop-up Round: Details Here

According to the details mentioned on the Punjab NEET UG 2022 round 2 mop-up round schedule, the provisional merit list is decided to release on 12 January 2023.

The second mop-up round counselling process is likely to be held at the Senate Hall, BFUHS, Faridkot, on 13 January. The timing of the counselling process is from 10 am.

As per the latest details, candidates can join the allotted college and course on 14 January 2023.

These are all the important dates that candidates should remember while taking part in the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 mop-up session. They must complete the required steps accordingly and be present for the counselling.

Also Read

NEET PG 2023 Exam On 5 March; Candidates will be able to Register At nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2023 Exam On 5 March; Candidates will be able to Register At nbe.edu.in
ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Mop-up Round: How to Register

Here are the simple steps you must follow to apply for the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 mop-up round online:

  • Visit the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

  • Click on the link that states Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 mop-up round registration on the homepage.

  • Key in your login credentials carefully in the provided space.

  • Fill out the application form and upload scanned copies of the documents as per the measurements.

  • Pay the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling registration fee online via the portal.

  • Click on submit after completing all the steps.

  • Download the form from the website and take a printout of the same for your reference.

Also Read

NEET UG, JEE, CUET Examination Calendar 2023: All Important Dates and More

NEET UG, JEE, CUET Examination Calendar 2023: All Important Dates and More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×