Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round 2 Registration Starts; Know Dates

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has officially opened the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling mop-up round registration window for round 2 for all candidates. Candidates can apply online for the NEET UG mop-up round for leftover seats of the BDS course. The official website that one should visit to take part in the registration process is bfuhs.ac.in. The website contains all the important details for interested candidates to stay updated.

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration window for round 2 will remain active for the students till the last date. Candidates can access the registration form on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in whenever they want. According to the latest official details, the registration process is scheduled to end on 11 January 2023. Candidates should know the updates.