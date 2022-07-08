NEET UG 2022: Admit Card To Be Out Soon, How To Download From neet.nta.nic.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the link for downloading the NEET-UG 2022 admit card soon on the official website (neet.nta.nic.in). On 28 June 2022, the NTA published an official notice regarding the exam city slip for the NEET-UG candidates.

NEET UG examination is conducted every year to make students eligible for admission into different courses like MBBS, BSMS, BUMS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and so on. Successful candidates will be able to pursue their UG medical courses from well-renowned and recognised institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, and other medical colleges of the country.