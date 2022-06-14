RBI Admit Card 2022 (Grade B Phase 2) Released, How To Download the Hall Ticket
RBI Admit Card 2022 Grade B Phase 2 released: Know how to download the hall ticket from the official website.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the notification regarding the admit card for Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022 for the phase 2 on 13 June 2022. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process can now visit on the official website of RBI and download the hall ticket.
The RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 is for candidates who are appearing in the Direct Recruitment exam that will be held on 25 June 2022. The first phase of this exam has already been completed and the result has also been successfully declared.
Candidates should know that the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website only till 25 June 2022, after which the notification will be likely removed.
For appearing in the examination, it is mandatory that the candidates carry their admit cards along with them in the examination hall.
Important Things Related to RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card Downloading
Do not panic if you face an issue while downloading the admit card. The issue might be due to slow internet, huge traffic, or any other technical error. In such cases, wait for sometime and then try to re-download or you can simply try again during off-peak hours.
Before starting the downloading process, it is important that the candidates remember the registration number and other login details, without which the admit card cannot be downloaded.
To avoid any error or 'login failed messages', it is advised that the candidates should note down their registration details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.