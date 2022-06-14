RBI Admit Card 2022 (Grade B Phase 2) Released, How To Download the Hall Ticket

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the notification regarding the admit card for Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022 for the phase 2 on 13 June 2022. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process can now visit on the official website of RBI and download the hall ticket.

The RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 is for candidates who are appearing in the Direct Recruitment exam that will be held on 25 June 2022. The first phase of this exam has already been completed and the result has also been successfully declared.