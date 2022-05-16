3 Months Not Enough To Prepare for NEET-UG, Extend Exam Date by a Month
For the Aug 2021 exam, the date was declared in December 2020.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET-UG) is to be held on 17 July this year. However, aspirants like me want the exam date to be deferred as the scheduled date was released merely three months ago.
Three months is very little time considering how much we have to study. We have to cover 98 chapters in 92 days, which makes no sense.
"The exam date was declared on 6 April, which is hardly 90-100 days before the exam, while the counselling is still going on. The counselling was extended till 28 April. The students who secured 550 plus marks in the last exam and waited till April to get a seat... the borderline rankers... have suffered the most. This is because of the unusual counselling process by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which was extended by six months."Naman, NEET-UG aspirant
'CUET and NEET Scheduled in the Same Month'
Apart from less time given for preparation, another problem is, according to the new pattern, the students will also have to appear for Central University Entrance Test (CUET) to get into a central university, which is scheduled in the second and third week of July. So, you tell us, which exam should we focus on more?
"For the 2021 exam, the authorities declared the date in December 2020 – that NEET would be held in August 2021. They got around seven months to prepare. We hardly got three months. Do you see any justice here?"Shubham, NEET-UG aspirant
The syllabus is too much. We need a lot of practice and we have too little time. We are not asking for too much but it would be very helpful for us if NEET-UG gets deferred.
