6-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Organ Donor at AIIMS Delhi, Saves Five Lives
The parents of six-year-old Roli Prajapati donated their daughter's organs to save others, at AIIMS, New Delhi.
A 6-year-old child who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Noida, has become the youngest organ donor in the history of AIIMS, New Delhi.
The parents of 6-year-old Roli Prajapati decided to donate their child's organs to save five other people's lives.
Roli was hospitalized after being shot in the head, and soon succumbed to the severity of her injuries. She went into a coma before being declared brain dead by the medical team at AIIMS.
"Roli, a six and a half-year-old girl, arrived at the hospital on 27 April. She had been shot and a bullet was lodged deep in her brain. The brain was damaged beyond saving. She arrived at the hospital in almost a brain dead condition. So, we asked her family if they would consider organ donation."Dr Deepak Gupta Senior Neurosurgeon, AIIMS, New Delhi
'My Daughter Has Saved The Lives of Others'
Roli's parents agreed to donate their child's organs to save the lives of other children, Dr. Gupta said.
Both of Roli's kidneys, liver, corneas, and heart valve were donated to other children in need.
This made her the youngest organ donor at AIIMS.
"Roli's parents understand the importance of saving lives. Despite not knowing much about organ donation, Roli's parents took this step, and we're very grateful," Dr Gupta said to ANI.
AIIMS New Delhi opened its organ donation wing in 1994, and since its creation, Roli Prajapati was the youngest ever organ donor in its history.
"Dr Gupta and his team counselled us aboit donating Roli's organs to save the lives of other children. We thought about it and decided that she would be alive in other people's lives and give them a reason to smile."Harnarayan Pratjapati, Roli's Father, in a statement to ANI
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.