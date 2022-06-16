NEET UG 2022: Last Date To Make Corrections to Application Form Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form correction window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 on Thursday, 16 June 2022. The correction window was opened for candidates to make changes in the 'category' section of their online application form.

"The candidates, who had not been able to mention their actual Category correctly while filling up the Online Application Form, by mistake or due to non-availability of Category Certificate, may avail the opportunity as mentioned above, to mention their actual Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms," reads the official notice released by the NTA.

Candidates making the corrections are also required to upload a scanned copy of their category certificate, the notice added.