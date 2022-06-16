NEET UG 2022: Last Date To Make Corrections to Application Form Today
NEET UG 2022 application form corrections can be made online till 9 pm on Thursday.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form correction window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 on Thursday, 16 June 2022. The correction window was opened for candidates to make changes in the 'category' section of their online application form.
"The candidates, who had not been able to mention their actual Category correctly while filling up the Online Application Form, by mistake or due to non-availability of Category Certificate, may avail the opportunity as mentioned above, to mention their actual Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms," reads the official notice released by the NTA.
Candidates making the corrections are also required to upload a scanned copy of their category certificate, the notice added.
Follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections to your NEET UG application form 2022.
How To Make Changes/Corrections in NEET UG 2022 Application Form?
Visit the official website of NTA NEET: neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the 'Correction in Category for NEET(UG)-2022' link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your application number, password, and security pin.
Click on 'Sign In'.
Change your category in your NEET UG application form and upload the required document(s).
Save and submit the form and pay the additional fee (if applicable).
Download the confirmation page of the updated application form for future reference.
"The candidates, who may not have been able to obtain Category Certificate from the Competent Authority, may upload a Self-Declaration in the format prescribed at Annexure-1," reads the official notice.
In case of any doubt regarding NEET UG, candidates are advised to contact NTA on 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.
