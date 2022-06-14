NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Expected To Release Schedule Soon on mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2022 will commence soon through online mode for 50% of AIQ seats.
After the declaration of the NEET PG result on 01 June 2022, the counselling for NEET PG 2022 will commence soon through online mode. This will include 50 percent of All India Quota (AIQ) in different institutions. For the remaining 50 percent quota, the counselling will be done by respective state authorities.
The 2022 NEET PG exam was conducted on 21 May at 849 examination centres. The total number of candidates who appeared in the NEET 2022 PG exam was 1,82,318 . Students can check and download the result from the official website of National Board Of Examinations (nbe.edu.in).
The NEET PG 2022 counselling process will be similar to that of the 2021. However, the NEET 2022 PG counselling schedule will be available on the official website separately along with the information brochure. Candidates can check the official website of Medical Counselling Committee to get further information about the scheme of 2022 NEET PG counselling.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Number of Seats for Different Courses
The total number of seats included in this year's counselling for different courses are: 26,168 for MD, 922 for PG Diploma, and 1,388 for DNB CET seats.
Process of NEET PG Counselling 2022
The NEET PG counselling is for all those candidates who have been able to secure the minimum score that was required to qualify the examination. The process might be same as that of 2021 including 4 rounds (round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round) or there might be slight changes in the 2022 counselling schedule for NEET PG which will be updated on the official site of MCC.
2022 NEET PG Counselling Process: How to Register?
Go to the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in).
Register on the site.
Agree and accept all the terms and conditions related to the counselling process after reading them carefully.
Complete the process of online submission. No other mode of submission will be accepted except online.
Candidates can submit the counselling application only once. No candidate should attempt multiple submissions to avoid strict actions like debarment from the counselling process.
