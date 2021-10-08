NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration Begins For Round 2
NEET MDS exam was conducted in December 2020 by National Board of Examinations (NBE).
NEET MDS Counseling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the registration process for second round of counselling of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Master in Dental Surgery(NEET MDS) 2021.
Eligible candidates who are seeking admission under the 50 per cent All India quota (AIQ) can register themselves for the counselling on MCC's official website: mcc.nic.in.
How to Apply for NEET MDS 2021 Counselling Round 2
Visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in
Click on 'Online registration and choice filling Round 2' on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your roll number and password
Click on 'Sign In'
Fill up the application form, and pay the fee
Confirm your seat in the allotted college and submit the form
Save the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required at the Time of Joining Allotted Medical/Dental College
Candidates are required to bring the following original documents t the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College:
Allotment letter issued by MCC
NEET MDS 2021 Result
NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card
BDS marksheets
BDS degree of provisional certificate
Internship completion certificate
Permanent or provisional certificate issued by Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC)
High school certificate or birth certificate as proof of date of birth
One ID proof: PAN card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, etc
Caste/ category certificate if applicable
