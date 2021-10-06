New Pattern of NEET PG Super Speciality Exam From 2022: Centre Informs SC

"Since Centre has taken a decision to hold the NEET SS 2021 on the basis of erstwhile pattern which held the field till now, it is not necessary to adjudicate the validity of the modified pattern," the order added.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had said that heavens wouldn't fall if the new pattern was implemented from next year.

"Just because you have authority, can it be exercised (like this)? Would the heavens have fallen if it was done from next year? What would happen if a years time would be given to students to prepare. Changing the pattern is in the domain of experts but do it in a way experts should do, not in this fashion. Otherwise, it sends a signal that the medical profession and medical regulation has also become a business! We hope better sense prevails," the Court had said.

On Tuesday, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that it had decided to postpone the NEET PG Super Speciality exam by two months, which would now be held on 11-12 January 2022.

According to Central government reports, this decision was made in light of the new syllabus and as an initiative by the Central government to provide students ample time for preparation.