NEET PG 2021 Scorecard Release Date Announced: Check Details

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced that individual scorecard for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 will be released by 9 October 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the same will be able to download their scorecards from the NBE's official website: nbe.edu.in. The official notice stated that the scorecards will not be sent to individual candidates.