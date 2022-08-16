ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check the Complete Schedule of Rounds 1 and 2 Here

NEET PG MDS Counselling 2022 for Rounds 1 and 2: Check the complete schedule below.

Saima Andrabi
Education

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), has released the complete MDS counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG, All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed central university, AFMS, and DNB PG seats. Candidates who have successfully qualified the NEET PG and MDS Exam 2022 can register themselves for the counselling process on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG Exam 2022 was conducted on 21 May for various courses including MD, MS, PG, and other Diploma programmes. The Counselling dates have been published for seats of AIQ (50%), PG DNB, AFMS, and central & deemed universities. The counselling process will be completed in four rounds including – Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up, and Stray vacancy.

NEET PG 2022 Round 1: Check Complete Counselling Schedule

According to the official notification released on the website, NEET PG Counselling Schedule for Round 1 is as follows:

Round 1 Registration/ Payment Start Date: Thursday, 01 September 2022.

Round 1 Last date for Registration/Fee Payment: Sunday, 04 September 2022.

Choice Filling & Locking Start Date: Friday, 02 September 2022, 3:00 pm.

Choice Filling & Locking End Date: Monday, 04 September 2022, 11:55 pm.

Verification of Internal Candidates: Tuesday, 05 September 2022.

Processing of Seat Allotment: 06 to 07 September.

Round 1 Result Date: 08 September.

Round 1 Reporting/ Joining Dates: 9-13 September.

NEET PG 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule

As per the official notification released on the website, NEET PG Counselling Schedule for Round 2 is as follows:

Round 2 Registration/ Payment Start Date: 19 September

Round 2 Counselling Registration/ Payment End Date: 21 September

Round 2 Choice Filling & Locking Dates: 19 September, 3:00 pm to 22 September, 11:55 pm

Round 2 Verification of Internal Candidates: 22 September

Round 2 Processing of Seat Allotment: 23 September to 24 September

Round 2 Result Date: 25 September

Round 2 Reporting/ Joining Dates: 26 September to 01 October

To check all other important details regarding Mop up and online stray vacancy rounds for AIQ, deemed central university, AFMS, and DNB PG seats, please check the official website and follow the link 'mcc.nic.in/Webinfo/File/ViewFile?FileId=4522&LangId=P'.

