ADVERTISEMENT

AP ECET Counselling Starts Today, 06 September 2022: Steps To Apply

AP ECET Counselling will start today on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Here are the steps to Apply

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
AP ECET Counselling Starts Today, 06 September 2022: Steps To Apply
i

AP ECET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test) counselling 2022 will start today, 06 September 2022 on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates would be able to apply for the counselling process against the AP ECET Exam Results 2022 starting today. To know the steps to apply for the AP ECET counselling process 2022, read this article till end.

APSCHE, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education released an official schedule on the website, according to which students can apply for the ECET 2022 counselling till 09 September 2022. Students have to pay counselling fee to participate in the counselling process. Candidates must know that ECET counselling 2022 is being held to make students eligible for different courses across various colleges of the state.

All the eligible candidates must know that the counselling process will be held in just a single round. The AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result will be issuesd on 16 September 2022.

Also Read

AP ECET 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Download, Check Direct Link Here

AP ECET 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Download, Check Direct Link Here
ADVERTISEMENT

AP ECET Counselling 2022: Know the Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, search the 'Online Registrations and Fee Payment link'.

  • Click on the link and a registration page will display on the screen.

  • Complete the registration process by submitting all the required details.

  • Pay the registration fee and hit the submit option.

  • Note down the login credentials.

  • Login by using your personal login details created during registration process.

  • An AP ECET application form 2022 will appear on the screen.

  • Fill the form carefully and according to your requirements.

  • Upload the documents as asked and hit the submit option.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future references.

Also Read

AP ECET Result Declared Today, 10 August 2022: How To Check Scores on Manabadi

AP ECET Result Declared Today, 10 August 2022: How To Check Scores on Manabadi

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×