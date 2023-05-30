Jharkhand Board Result Declared Today: Check JAC 12th Arts & Commerce Scores

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result Declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, has declared the 12th class arts and commerce result on the official website – jac.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year can now download and check the results, scorecards, marksheets, and other details on the aforementioned website.

Approximately eight lakh candidates took part in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 examinations this year. This year, overall pass percentage of students in JAC 12th arts is 95.97 percent.