Jharkhand Board Result Declared Today: Check JAC 12th Arts & Commerce Scores

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result Declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, has declared the 12th class arts and commerce result on the official website – jac.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year can now download and check the results, scorecards, marksheets, and other details on the aforementioned website.
Approximately eight lakh candidates took part in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 examinations this year. This year, overall pass percentage of students in JAC 12th arts is 95.97 percent.
The JAC recently declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and class 12 (Science stream) result on the aforementioned website. The overall pass percentage was 95.38 percent for matric results, and for class 12 results, it was 81.45 percent.
This year, JAC inter exams were conducted by the concerned officials from 14 March to 5 April 2023 across different examination centres of the state.
List of Websites To Check Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2023
The Jharkhand board JAC result 2023 for arts and commerce streams can be downloaded on the following websites.
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jharresults.nic.in
Steps To Check Jharkhand JAC 12th Class Result 2023?
Go to the official website – jac.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023.
A login page will open up.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)