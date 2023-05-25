MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared: Download MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MBPSE) has declared the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 today on 25 May 2023. Candidates who appeared in the MP Board Exam can download and check the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results, scorecards, pass percentage, topper list, and other details on the official website, mpresults.nic.in.

This year, the MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held in the month of March. The Class 10 exam was conducted from 1 to 27 March while the class 12 exam was held from 2 March to 1 April.

Around 18 lakh candidates registered this year for the MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2023.