TS EAMCET 2023 Result Declared; Download Scorecard at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has announced the TS EAMCET 2023 results today, Thursday, 25 May 2023. The authorities declared the TS EAMCET 2023 results today at around 9:30 AM.

TS EAMCET 2023 Result has been declared by state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu and other dignitaries like V Karuna, IAS, Secretary Government (Higher Education), Sri Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner, Collegiate Education and Technical Education and N. Srinivasa Rao, Secretary, TSCHE and University Officials.

TS EAMCET 2023 result is out and the ranks and marks for both Engineering and Agriculture & Medical streams will also be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the results on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 examination was conducted from May 10 to May 14, 2023. The preliminary answer key and allowed the students to raise objections against the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key till May 17.