MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM Group Today: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is all set to declare the MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today, on Tuesday, 26 July 2022. Candidates who are waiting for the admit cards for the MHT CET 2022 can download them from the official website, once released. The MHT CET Admit Card 2022 will be available soon on cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates should keep a close watch on the mentioned website.

The MHT CET Admit Card 2022 will also be declared on the official exam portal, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, for the candidates to download. It is important to note that the hall tickets for the MHT CET 2022 will be released today, 26 July 2022. Registered candidates should keep checking the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, for all the latest details.