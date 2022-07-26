MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM Group Today: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; details
MHT CET 2022: The exam for the PCM group will begin on 5 August 2022, check details on cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is all set to declare the MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today, on Tuesday, 26 July 2022. Candidates who are waiting for the admit cards for the MHT CET 2022 can download them from the official website, once released. The MHT CET Admit Card 2022 will be available soon on cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates should keep a close watch on the mentioned website.
The MHT CET Admit Card 2022 will also be declared on the official exam portal, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, for the candidates to download. It is important to note that the hall tickets for the MHT CET 2022 will be released today, 26 July 2022. Registered candidates should keep checking the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, for all the latest details.
To know more about the MHT CET exam and other important updates, one can go through cetcell.mahacet.org. It has the MHT CET 20222 exam timetable as well.
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card PCM: Important Dates and Latest Updates
As per the latest official details, the MHT CET 2022 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group will be conducted from 5 August 2022 to 11 August 2022.
The MHT CET 2022 for the PCB group will be held from 12 August 2022 to 20 August 2022. The MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for the PCB group is set to be released on 8 August 2022.
It is important to be noted by all the candidates that the MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for the PCM group will be officially announced today, on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, on the websites cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
For more details on the MHT CET 2022, one must check the official website.
MHT CET Admit Card 2022: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the MHT CET Admit Card 2022 once declared online:
Visit the websites cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
Click on the MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2022 link on the homepage.
Enter the log in details correctly, verify the information and tap on submit.
The MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on your device.
Download the MHT CET Admit Card and check all the mentioned details carefully.
Save a copy of the hall ticket and carry the document on the days of the exam.
