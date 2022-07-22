CBSE 10TH Result 2022 Term 2 Declared on cbseresults.nic.in: How to Download
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Term 2: The CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10 Term 2 is out on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formally released the CBSE 10th Result 2022 for Term 2 on its official website for all the candidates to check their scores. The candidates who had appeared for the exam were eagerly waiting for the board to release the CBSE Results 2022 for Class 10 Term 2 exams. The website that the candidates should visit to check their respective scores is cbse.gov.in. The CBSE 10th Result 2022 can also be downloaded from cbseresults.nic.in.
It is important to note that the CBSE 10th Results 2022 for Term 2 has been declared online on the official websites only. Candidates can check their scores and download the result online, from the mentioned websites. They should log in to their accounts using the information mentioned on their admit cards to view the CBSE 10th Result 2022.
Apart from the websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, candidates can also check their CBSE 10th Results 2022 Term 2 on results.gov.in. It is important to go through all the information mentioned on the mark sheets correctly.
CBSE 10th Term 2 Results 2022: Important Details
The CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams were conducted from 26 April 2022 to 24 May 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the official timetable. Candidates who had appeared for the exam on the mentioned dates can finally check their CBSE 10th Result 2022 on the websites.
As per the latest information from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), more than 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams 2022.
One can check the results on the websites cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.gov.in. They can also check the scores through SMS in case the websites do not open or crash due to heavy traffic.
CBSE 10th Result 2022: How to Download Term 2 Mark Sheets
Here are a few simple steps that every candidate should follow to download the CBSE 10th Result 2022 Term 2 mark sheets:
Visit the official websites: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.gov.in.
Click on the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result link on the homepage.
Enter the required details such as Roll Number, School Number, and Date of Birth.
Verify the information with your CBSE 10th Admit Card and click on Submit.
The CBSE 10th Result 2022 will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the same for future reference.
Students should score a minimum of 33 percent in theory and practicals to pass the CBSE Class 10 Exam 2022.
