NABARD Recruitment 2022 for the Post of Assistant Manager: Check Details Here
NABARD Recruitment 2022: Check how to apply for assistant manager Grade A posts on nabard.org.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced that it is recruiting for assistant manager Grade A posts on its official website – nabard.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the website before the last date. The application process for the post of assistant manager (P&SS) began on 18 July 2022. Candidates should check the important details like eligibility, number of posts, selection criteria, last date, and other details before applying for the posts.
NABARD Recruitment 2022: Number of Posts Available
The total number of assistant manager posts available under NABARD recruitment 2022 is two. Among these, one post is available for OBC candidates and one post for UR candidates.
Candidates who want to apply for the assistant manager posts under NABARD Recruitment 2022 will have to pay an application fee of Rs 650 (general category) and Rs 100 (SC/ ST/PWD). The last date to apply is 7 August 2022.
NABARD Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts: Eligibility
To be eligible for the recruitment of assistant manager posts under NABARD Recruitment 2022, the candidates should be between 25 and 40 Years as of 1 July 2022. There is no age relaxation for any category.
The candidates should have atleast five years of experience as an officer in the navy, airforce, or army and must possess a valid (ex-serviceman) identity card.
NABARD Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Manager Posts: Educational Qualification
Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the assistant manager (P&SS) posts must have completed a bachelor’s degree or post graduate degree in agriculture engineering from a well-recognised institution. Also, the candidates belonging to general categories must have scored at least 60 percent marks while the ST/PWBD must have obtained 50 percent marks to be eligible for the assistant manager (P&SS) Grade A posts.
NABARD Recruitment 2022 for the Post of Officers in Grade ‘A’ (P&SS): Selection Criteria
Candidates applying for the assistant manager Grade A Protocol & Security Service (P&SS) posts will have to qualify for an interview while candidates applying for the assistant manager Grade A Rajbhasha Service (RDBS) posts will be subjected to three rounds of examination, including prelims, mains, and personal interview.
NABARD Recruitment 2022 for the Post of Officers in Grade ‘A’ (P&SS): How To Apply
Go to the official website – nabard.org.
On the home page, search the link for 'New Registration.'
Register yourself by submitting all the details like name, contact details, email ID, etc.
Save the application number and password that will be created during the registration process.
Search the link that reads as 'NABARD Recruitment 2022 for the Post of Officers in Grade ‘A’ (P & SS) direct link.'
Enter the login details.
Fill all the details in the application form, pay the application fee, and submit.
Download, save, and print the application form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.