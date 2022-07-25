NABARD Recruitment 2022 for the Post of Assistant Manager: Check Details Here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced that it is recruiting for assistant manager Grade A posts on its official website – nabard.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the website before the last date. The application process for the post of assistant manager (P&SS) began on 18 July 2022. Candidates should check the important details like eligibility, number of posts, selection criteria, last date, and other details before applying for the posts.