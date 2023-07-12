ADVERTISEMENT
IGNOU June TEE 2023 Results Declared: Check ignou.ac.in for Result Link; Details

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Results: Follow the steps stated here to download the result from ignou.ac.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The Indira Gandhi National Open University officially released the IGNOU June TEE 2023 results on Tuesday, 11 July, for concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 on the scheduled dates can download the results from the official website - ignou.ac.in. It is important to note that the IGNOU June TEE result is released recently by the exam-conducting body for all those candidates patiently waiting to check their scores. They can go through them now.

One must download their respective IGNOU June TEE 2023 results after going through the scores on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates must also check the personal details printed on the result to see if there are any typing mistakes. You can contact the exam-conducting body officials in case of any problems or typing errors on the result.

Concerned candidates are requested to keep their login credentials handy while checking the IGNOU June TEE results, which are released recently. You will find the activated result link on the official website of the university.

IGNOU June TEE 2023: Important Details

As per the latest official details, the IGNOU June TEE 2023 examination was formally held from 19 June to 7 July, for all candidates who registered for it within the deadline.

It is important to note that the examination was conducted at various centres across India. The ones who appeared for it on the mentioned dates can check their results now.

The IGNOU June TEE results are released on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to download them. You must keep your Enrolment Number ready while checking your result on the website - ignou.ac.in.

Make sure to go through the details mentioned on the result properly and check if you have qualified for the Term End Examination.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Results: Steps to Download

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the IGNOU June TEE 2023 results online:

  • Go to the official website of the university - ignou.ac.in.

  • Tap on the results link available on the homepage.

  • A new page will appear on the screen once you click on the link.

  • You have to enter your Enrolment number and other details to login.

  • The IGNOU June TEE result will display on the screen.

  • Tap on the download option after checking the scores and personal details.

  • Save a hard copy of the result.

(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)

Topics:  IGNOU   IGNOU TEE   IGNOU TEE June 2023 

