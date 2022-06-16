KEAM Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Exam Date & How to Download Hall Ticket

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 admit card/hall ticket was released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. The admit card has been issued online on the official website of CEE.

"KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is available. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Course can download Admit Card," reads the official website of CEE.