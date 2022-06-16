KEAM Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Exam Date & How to Download Hall Ticket
KEAM 2022 exam is scheduled to held on 04 July 2022.
The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 admit card/hall ticket was released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. The admit card has been issued online on the official website of CEE.
"KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is available. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Course can download Admit Card," reads the official website of CEE.
Therefore, candidates who are registered to appear for KEAM 2022 exam, can download their admit card from the website.
Exam Date: KEAM 2022 exam is scheduled to held on 04 July 2022.
Follow the steps mentioned below to download KEAM admit card 2022 online.
How to Download KEAM Admit Card 2022?
Visit the official website of CEE: cee.kerala.gov.in
Click on 'KEAM 2022 - Candidate Portal' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a login page
Enter your KEAM 2022 application number, password and access code
Click on 'Login'
Your KEAM admit card will be appear on the screen
Download and print the admit card for exam day and future reference.
All the candidates who are registered to appear for KEAM 2022 exam are advised to check all the information mentioned in their admit cards carefully. They should also follow the reporting time and other instructions stated in the admit cards.
Check this space regularly for further updates about KEAM 2022 and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.