KEAM 2022 Exam Date Revised, Check the Official Website for the Schedule
KEAM 2022: The registrations will go on till 30 April 2022 on the website.
The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 is officially postponed by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala.
Candidates who are appearing for the examinations are requested to take a look at the revised dates on the official website to avoid any confusion on the dates of the exam.
It is to be noted by all the candidates registering for the examination that the KEAM 2022 has been rescheduled from 26 June 2022 to avoid any clash with the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022.
Candidates should remember the new KEAM 2022 dates that are available on the official site.
KEAM 2022: Revised Exam Date
According to the revised exam schedule, KEAM 2022 will be conducted on 3 July 2022. The candidates who have registered should remember this revised exam date.
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has decided on this date as JEE Mains June (April) session is scheduled to end on 29 June 2022.
The new KEAM 2022 date does not clash with the JEE Mains date so the candidates will not face any trouble.
It is also important to note that the KEAM 2022 online registrations are open till 30 April 2022.
Candidates can apply online for the examination via the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.
The candidates can use the KEAM Candidate Portal to register online for the entrance examinations that are set to be conducted in July 2022.
Candidates who are registering for the KEAM 2022 should note that the news about the postponement of the exam dates first came in local media.
They can check all the details about the revised exam dates on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.
Since the registrations for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 is still going on, candidates can register themselves for the exam.
Everything about the registration process and the exam is available on the official site for the candidates to access.
After the KEAM 2022 entrance exam is over, candidates will be notified about the release of the answer key and the result via the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.
The ones who are shortlisted in this exam will become eligible for the counselling process.
