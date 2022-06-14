ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Mains Admit Card 2022: NTA Expected To Release Session 1 Hall Ticket Today

JEE Main admit card will be released online on the official website of NTA JEE Mains: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 admit cards/ hall ticket are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the exact release date is yet to be revealed. According to a report by Careers360, citing sources in NTA, the admit card is scheduled to be released before Wednesday, 15 June 2022. Therefore, it is expected to be out on Tuesday, 14 June 2022.

Candidates who are registered to appear for JEE Mains session 1 exam are advised to visit the official website regularly for further updates about the same.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download JEE mains admit card from the official website.

How To Download Admit Card for JEE Mains 2022?

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Click on JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Admit Card link on the homepage

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Enter your JEE Mains application number, password and security pin

  • Click on Sign In

  • Your JEE Mains Session 1 Admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for exam day and future use.

All the candidates appearing for JEE Mains exam are advised to check all the information in their admit cards carefully, and get in touch with NTA in case of any discrepancies.

Moreover, they are also advised to follow the reporting time and other instructions stated in the admit card.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Exam Dates

JEE Mains 2022 session 1 papers are scheduled to be held from 20 to 29 June 2022.

Check this space regularly for further updates about JEE Mains and other exams.

