JEECUP 2022 Postponed: UP Polytechnic New Dates For Exam to be Announced Soon

The exam date for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP 2022 has been postponed. This information has been released after the recent notification.

The date till which the exam has been extended is not yet known. However, the new dates for the UP Polytechnic exam will be notified very soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check for updates on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UP Polytechnic exams were to be conducted from 6 June to 9 June 2022 for some groups. For the rest, the exam was to be held on 10 June 2022. However, as per the changes in the entire Polytechnic exam schedule, JEECUP has been postponed.