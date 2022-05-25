UPSC IES ISS 2022: Important Dates, Exam Schedule, and Exam Pattern

The Union Public Service Commission is set to conduct the UPSC Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service 2022 Exam. The UPSC IES ISS 2022 exam will be conducted to fill up 24 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 29 vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service.

The UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam will go on for 3 days and the admit card for the same will be out 3 weeks before the commencement of the exam.

The UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam will include Part-I Written Exam (1,000 marks) and Part-II viva voce carrying 200 marks. Candidates who qualify in the Part-I Written Exam will qualify for Part-II Viva Voce.