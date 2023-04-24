ADVERTISEMENT

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Closes Today: Apply on comedk.org; Important Dates

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration: You must apply for the entrance exam on comedk.org by today, 24 April.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Closes Today: Apply on comedk.org; Important Dates
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has decided to officially close the registration process for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 today, Monday, 24 April. Interested candidates are requested to submit the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration forms as soon as possible via the official website - comedk.org. It is important to note that no candidate will be allowed to submit their application form after the last date so they should be quick and alert.

The COMEDK UGET 2023 registration is taking place online only. Interested candidates can go through the latest details and official announcements on the website - comedk.org. Once the registration process is over, candidates must keep a close eye on the above-mentioned website to know the necessary announcements and updates regarding the entrance exam. All candidates must stay informed.

Also Read

NEET UG 2023 Re-Registration Starts Today; Steps to Apply Here

NEET UG 2023 Re-Registration Starts Today; Steps to Apply Here
ADVERTISEMENT

It is important to note that the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce important details regarding COMEDK UGET 2023 on its official website, making it easier for candidates to stay updated. They will find all the latest information in one place.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Important Details

As per the details mentioned on the website, the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 28 May. The exam is being held for admission to approximately 20,000 Engineering seats.

It is important to note that registered candidates can make selected edits to their COMEDK UGET application form from 26 April, 10 am to 29 April, 11:55 pm. One should take note of the application correction window dates and timings.

The official details also suggest that the admit cards will be distributed on 18 May, from 10 am, via the official website. The COMEDK UGET provisional and final answer keys might be announced on 30 May and 6 June, respectively.

Also Read

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download
ADVERTISEMENT
The results are expected to be declared on 10 June, for all candidates who will appear for the exam on the scheduled date.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration: How to Apply

Here are the steps you must follow to complete the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration online:

  • Visit the official website - comedk.org.

  • Tap on the active link that states COMEDK UGET 2023 registration on the homepage.

  • Register yourself and create your login credentials.

  • Fill out the COMEDK UGET application form, upload scanned copies of the documents, and pay the application fee.

  • Click on submit once you are done.

  • Download the application form for your reference.

Also Read

UGC NET 2023 June Cycle: Registration Dates Soon; Check Important Details Here

UGC NET 2023 June Cycle: Registration Dates Soon; Check Important Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  COMEDK   COMEDK UGET   COMEDK UGET Exam 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×