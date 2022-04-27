JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card To Release Soon, Check Official Website
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1: Here's how to download the admit card from the website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to formally release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 soon on the official website. Candidates who have registered for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam are requested to check the official website to know when the admit card will be released. The official website that the candidates need to check to access their JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card, once it is released, is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The official website also contains other important information and the latest updates about the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam so the candidates should keep checking to stay updated.
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1: Exam Date and Important Instructions
The admit card is an important document that the students need to carry during the examination days. It contains all the important information that is required during the exams.
Every candidate should note that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 will be available online on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in once the NTA decides to officially release it.
It is to be noted that the online application process for the first session of the Engineering entrance exam officially closed on 25 April 2022 at 11.50 pm.
The candidates who were able to register within the deadline will be considered eligible to sit for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam.
According to the latest updates, the first session of the JEE Main 2022 will be conducted on 20 June 2022. The exams are scheduled to end on 29 June 2022.
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: How to Download
Candidates who have applied for the examination are requested to check the official website to know the exam dates and other updates: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 once it is released officially:
Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Go to the Admit Card download link on the homepage.
Fill in your credentials correctly to log in to your account.
Click on submit.
Download the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card from the official website.
Candidates should note that before releasing the admit cards, the NTA will officially publish the advanced information slips for candidates mentioning the allotted exam cities.
