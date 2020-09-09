Cops ‘Softer’ than Before, Now Friendly to Students: Jamia VC 

Almost nine months after she lashed out at the Delhi Police for entering the campus “without permission” and launching an “attack on students in the library,” Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Tuesday, 8 September, said that police are friendly to students and can handle issues in a ‘humanistic way’, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking at a webinar organised by JMI on “Discipline in Universities”, Akhtar added that police are ‘softer’ than before and hence are no longer dreaded by the students.