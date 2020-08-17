‘Why is It Surprising That Jamia is Number 1?’: Ex-VC Najeeb Jung

There has been only three controversies in the past 15 years.

First, the 2005 agitation, when students turned unruly, any university in India can have such an agitation like that.

Second, in the 2008, when the Batla House incident happened, Jamia students weren’t involved, but just because the university has proximity to Batla House, you label the university, we had nothing to do with Batla House.

Third, in the CAA matter, 10 years later... students across India had agitated on the CAA matter, Lucknow University, Allahabad University, BHU, AMU they have all come out. Even Delhi University. To label Jamia in that sense is unfair.

But an agitation by students is well within its right so long it doesn’t break the law, so long they are putting forward their point of view, it’s fine. This happens all over the world.

The students must learn to think for the love of the country and this is what Jamia is performing.