'Influence of Outside Powers’: Jamia Student on Notice Over Zargar Protest

Weeks after cancelling her MPhil admission and removing her as a student, Jamia Millia Islamia banned research scholar and activist Safoora Zargar from entering the university campus.

Moreover, the university issued show-cause notices to multiple students who participated in protests demanding that Zargar be re-admitted and given an extension to submit her thesis.

The university called the students' actions “a gross violation of Jamia’s rules and regulations, and viewed separately by the Jamia authorities. Therefore, you are hereby directed to explain in writing why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

The Quint spoke to some of these students. One told us he was given less than 24 hours to respond to the show cause notice, while another said he wasn't even present at the protests.