Now almost 24 weeks pregnant, UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) accused Safooa Zargar’s bail plea enters third day of hearing on 23 June at the Delhi High Court.At the end of the hearing on 22 June, Justice Rajiv Shakdher adjourned the matter for the next day after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought the same. Before the adjournment, Mehta had argued that thirty nine deliveries have taken place in Tihar jail over the last ten years and that adequate medical care was being given to Safoora.Delhi police asserted that her pregnancy cannot be grounds to grant bail.“The law does not make any distinction in this regard. It is stated that the law unambiguously contemplates provisions to deal with pregnant criminal which itself indicates that the law permits use of sanction against this class of offenders,” the status report read. He also argued that as the founder of the Jamia Coordination Committee Zargar played an important role and was a key link of the conspiracy since the beginning.Safoora Zargar: Delhi Police Says Pregnancy Not Grounds for BailThis is Safoora’s Fourth Attempt for BailThis is the fourth time that lawyers of the Jamia Millia Islamia student and Anti-CAA activist Zargar’s were moving court for bail ever since she was arrested on 10 April. The first time was on 18 April when UAPA was not yet invoked, which was rejected on 21 April after the invocation of the anti-terror law. Then again on 2 May a bail application was moved, but withdrawn after arguments in court. The third bail application was rejected by court on 4 June.‘Safoora Stronger Than You Think’: Her Sister on Bail Being DeniedArguments lasted for eight hours over two days, on 30 May and 4 June, during this third bail application between the public prosecutors and Zargar’s lawyers.At the end of the hearing she was denied bail by additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dharmender Rana. While dismissing the plea, Rana said he ‘did not find merits in the bail application’. The arguments made in court can be read here.The fourth attempt was on 18 June at the Delhi High Court and continues to be heard.Safoora Zargar Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Issues Notice to Police