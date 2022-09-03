‘Jamia Being Too Technical, Safoora Zargar Should be Given a Chance’: Academics

“I think Jamia Milia Islamia is getting too technical. You can always stop a scholar from completing their PhD saying that their progress is unsatisfactory... But this is also political," said Professor Ali Nadeem Rezavi, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) regarding the recent news of Jamia cancelling their MPhil student Safoora Zargar's admission.

Zargar, who is doing her MPhil dissertation on 'Socio-Spatial Segregation of Muslims in Urban Areas,’ had alleged on 24 August that the university had denied her extension to complete her thesis.

The 29-year-old was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or the UAPA in 2020, and was imprisoned for her alleged involvement in the riots that took place in northeast Delhi in February 2020. She was pregnant at the time. Zargar was released on bail in June 2020.

A notice dated 26 August stated that her registration for MPhil/PhD stands cancelled, with effect from 22 August.

While she alleged that the university's denial was discriminatory, the university administration had told The Quint that Zargar was denied because her "application was late and her performance was unsatisfactory."